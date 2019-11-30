English teacher fails to read lines from subject's textbook, dismissed

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): An English teacher in a government-run school in Sikandarpur Sarausi was dismissed by the District Magistrate after she failed to read a paragraph from the textbook during a classroom inspection on Thursday.

In the video, the district magistrate, seated on a bench near a student, told the English teacher to read a paragraph from a chapter in the textbook. When she failed to do so, he was heard saying that the teacher should be suspended. He further asks her, "She is a teacher, she can’t read English! Did you complete your BA? Did you complete your BTC (basic teaching certificate) course? You are not illiterate?"

The district magistrate is heard further saying, "I am not asking to make a conversation, I am asking you to read a few lines from the text book you teach from."

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Pradeep Kumar Pandey was quoted in an ANI report saying, "An inspection was done by the DM Devendra Kumar Pandey, and I was also part of the inspection. In Classes 6 and 8, when the lessons were asked to be read in Hindi then most students were able to do that. But when the students were made to read in English, most of them failed. Some of the teachers failed too."

"The DM asked the teachers that if they themselves could not read in English then how would they teach the students," he said. "Now, whatever instructions the DM issues, we will act accordingly," he added.

With inputs from ANI

