Teacher suspended for hitting 5-year-old in playschool in Maharashtra

Representational picture

A teacher at a playschool in Maharashtra's Nashik was suspended on Saturday after CCTV cameras installed there captured her hitting a five-year-old student, police said.

The incident came to light when the minor boy's mother went to pick him up from school on Friday afternoon, a Gangapur police station official said. "She saw an injury mark on the child's cheek and confronted playschool authorities.

They then checked the CCTV footage and found the teacher had hit him on the cheek," he said. The parents approached police Saturday but then pulled back from filing a complaint after the school suspended the errant teacher, Inspector Kishore More of Gangapur police station told reporters here.

