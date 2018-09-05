Teachers are the key architects of national development: Venkaiah Naidu

national

Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that teachers are the key "architects of national development" and that the basic education must be in the mother tongue.

Addressing a gathering at the National Awards to Teachers 2017, Naidu said: "It is because of teachers like you that our system of education is moving steadily towards greater heights of excellence."

"In recognising your outstanding contribution, the government has not only recognised you as individuals but has also showcased what can be actually achieved with competence, commitment and collaboration," he added.

He said even though the world has recognized India as a "vishwa guru" (world teacher), India still faces persistent challenges in providing good quality education for all children, youth and adults.

"The societal mindset and attitude must change. We have to create ethos that values learning, an ethos that gives respect to teachers," Naidu said.

He emphasized that the teachers must ensure through their behaviour and communication with students that values of equality, democracy, peace and working together become an integral part of the school ethos.

The Vice President said that the teachers must make their instruction "learner-friendly" which essentially implies that the teachers must individualise learning in order to have universalized quality education.

"They must know each child well and respond to the learning needs of each and every child in the classroom," he added.

