Teachers' Day 2020: What does everyone think about Online Learning?

Teacher’s Day in India is celebrated on September 5 to mark the birthday of the country's most celebrated teacher and academic philosopher, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishan. Teachers play a key role during our most impressionable years, moulding us into the adults we become. Each year, special Teacher’s Day programs are celebrated in schools and colleges, where students pay tribute to their gurus for their contribution to society. This year will be much different owing to the pandemic.

Online learning has become the new medium of instruction for educational institutions across the country. There has been a lot of ongoing conversation about conducting examinations and the feasibility of virtual classes considering the limited technical know-how and restrictive access to the internet and smart devices. We spoke to all parties concerned- student, teacher, parent, and school administration to find out their thoughts about online learning.

Student: I can’t wait to go back to school and meet everyone

We spoke to Shaurya Pratap Singh, an 11-year-old student of The British School (Delhi) about what he likes and dislikes the most about online learning, “I like that teachers are trying to still provide us with lessons and I hate not getting to see each other off-camera.” He told us he faces internet issues and believes that the main problem is communication. “I really miss the face to face interaction which makes communication better. You can have more fun in school when you understand more. Communication, learning, and relationships grow by being together and having a strong bond.” Like most kids, Shaurya was happy when schools had shut down, but he’s come to realise that school is important and he’s eager to go back.

Teacher: Classroom teaching can never be replaced by online classes

Jyoti Das, teacher and administrator with 30 years of experience, talking to us about the sudden shift to online learning said, “None of us were either prepared or trained for it. But we accepted the challenge and started online classes with the process of learning while teaching. The teachers, whatever the age, geared up.” She reiterated the restrictive access to smart devices and internet connectivity problems faced by many students. The biggest challenge according to her is holding the attention of the students in online classes. Teachers have had to devise ways to present the topics in an even better way as compared to the physical classroom so that monotony should not grip the students. “Monitoring students' active presence throughout the session also came as a challenge. Conducting assessment in a proper vigilant manner has also not been easy. Despite these problems, the classes are running online”, said Das.

When we ask her about the flexibility and convenience of online learning, she mentions how online learning has benefitted hesitant kids to raise their own doubts in a private manner and claims that in the hands of a well-trained teacher, both delivery methods can be used to achieve the same goals. As much as she’d like for students to return to her classrooms, she knows that safety concerns dictate otherwise.

Parent: I can relate this to helicopter parenting

Online learning isn’t just taking its toll on students and teachers, but also on parents who have had to dedicate much of their time to take care of the child’s studies. We spoke to Shaurya’s mother, Surabhi Bhadauria about how it’s been, “As teachers can only guide you virtually, the onus is now on the parents and the child completely. Mornings are good but the entire day becomes hectic, it is a task for each one of us. I can relate this to helicopter parenting.”



She’s glad that the academic year has been unaffected as the classes run uninterrupted and that jobs are secured. However, her concerns outnumber the benefits- increased screen time, minimalized physical activity, lack of empathy, and attitude skill development along with the monotony of the entire process.

“I am sure the schools will have to take a call someday. Without seeing each, teacher-student relationship goals are not achieved. Online learning is affecting the eyes and total health of the child. It’s very difficult for working parents to keep eye on child plus the sharp increase in cybercrime and misuse of technology is another botheration”, explained Surabhi. She too hopes online classes will give way to in-classroom teaching soon.

School: We appreciate the effort of our teachers

Schools have had to quickly adapt to the requirements of online learning and had to face a number of challenges. Surabhi, director of Adriel High School and Maharana Pratap Education Center, highlighted that not everyone can afford online learning and it is an absolutely a new concept for India. Internet issues, technology gaps, awareness about handling the two, increased involvement of parents, and evaluation of teachers and students were the many challenges she faced while implementing online learning in her schools.

We asked her if this sudden adaption to a new format of teaching was difficult for teachers, to which she said, “It is said that your teacher is like your second mother who nurtures you with all knowledge. Just like our mothers handle all challenges in the household; our teachers also did the same. For now, when I look at my staff or my child’s teachers I can well imagine these women to be Goddesses with multiple hands who deal with it all. I appreciate the effort of our teacher fraternity who has been working 24 by 7.” Reopening of schools will be determined by public safety norms as wellness of students is paramount.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news