Team at Masina Heart Institute performs highly Risky Heart Valve Procedure

Heart team comprising Cardiac Surgeon and Cardiologist Successfully Perform Highly Risky Heart Valve Procedure Called Transcatheter Mitral Valve implantation At Masina Heart Institute In Byculla, Mumbai.

In a remarkable feat, the Cardiac specialists at Masina Heart Institute in Byculla, Mumbai have successfully executed a highly advanced heart valve implantation procedure on 75-year-old male patient from Mumbai. The procedure is called Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) which is a way of replacing the mitral valve in the heart without the need for conventional open-heart surgery. Mitral valve is a valve between the left atrium and left ventricle. The name is derived from its resemblance to "Bishop’s Mitrae".

The patient was suffering from Mitral valve restenosis and leak and was diagnosed in 2D echo test two months prior to his surgery. The patient had undergone valve replacement surgery in 2005 and a pacemaker implant procedure in 2019. Due to the patient’s age and previous cardiac interventions, conducting an open-heart valve replacement surgery was risky, and hence was an ideal case for TMVI procedure to be suggested.

This procedure is specifically suggested for people who cannot undergo invasive surgery, providing a newer, minimally invasive option for treating the most common form of mitral or aortic valve leakage. More specifically, TMVI is a Cathlab procedure wherein the mitral valve is put in the previous valve through the femoral vein like a stent. Very few hospitals in the country currently perform this kind of heart valve implantation procedure.

This extremely advanced and complicated procedure was performed with much expertise by a team of Dr Zainulabedin Hamdulay and Dr Ravinder Singh Rao. Dr Rao has been mastering his skills in the segment of transcatheter valve implantation (TAVI/TMVI/TPVR) and catheter-based treatment of valvular cardiovascular disease. He has been actively conducting clinical research in the field of structural heart disease interventions. Trained from Mount Sinai Hospital New York and Washington University School of Medicine, Dr Rao has successfully completed 185 TAVR/TMVI cases in India which is the record for highest in south-east Asia.

On this meritorious occasion, the Director of Masina Heart Institute, Dr Zainulabedin Hamdulay who is a leading cardiac surgeon himself commented, “We are proud to be one of the pioneers in achieving positive results from a highly complex procedure like TMVI in India. We are committed to providing quality cardiac care to our patients at an affordable cost. We would like to congratulate our Heart team on achieving this commendable outcome.”

Masina Heart Institute is a newly established collaboration with Masina Hospital that is committed to providing quality advanced cardiac care at affordable prices. The institute provides cardiac healthcare procedures and treatments such as angioplasty, bypass surgery, minimally invasive surgery, heart valve surgery, sutureless valve surgery, pacemaker implantation, TAVI/TMVR.

