Team India are in PUBG mode at Mumbai airport as Virat and Co leave for World Cup

While waiting to board their flight, Indian players including spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Shami were seen playing the popular game PUBG on their gadgets.

Indian cricket team. Pic/ BCCI Twitter

Indian cricket team India, have left for England from Mumbai airport in order to participate in the highly-anticipated International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2019.

The premier cricket tournament is set to take place from May 30, 2019. However, warm up matches will begin from May 24, ahead of the World Cup. India are slated to take on New Zealand on May 25 for their first warm-up match followed by Bangladesh for a match on May 28.

The Board of Council for Cricket in India took to social networking site Twitter and shared images of the cricketer's busy playing games on their devices.

Virat Kohli will put on the captain's hat to lead Team India in the quadrennial tournament whereas World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni will have his expertise to showcase during this tournament again.

"We are going into the World Cup as a balanced and strong side. You saw in the IPL as well. All the players in the squad are in great form and playing really well. I think from that point of view, we just expect ourselves to play the best cricket we can," Kohli said at a press conference in Mumbai.

India will kick-off its World Cup campaign against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton on June 5, 2019.

