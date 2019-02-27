Team Photograph shares a video on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character

bollywood

The makers award-winning director Ritesh Batra's next Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra has recently released a clip of Rafi's character played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The film presents an unusual pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, intriguing the audience to witness the refreshing chemistry. Nawazuddin who has given the industry some characters which will live on forever is set to deliver yet another interesting performance.

'Photograph' the film recently received huge appreciation at the reputable Berlin Film Festival. The movie was also premiered at the Sundance Fim Festival. International publications have hailed the movie as a quiet and effective romance. The Hollywood Reporter called it ‘a quiet charmer.’

The reunion of Ritesh Batra and Nawaduddin Siddiqui has created a big buzz in the fans for another path-breaking film. Whereas Sanya who gave a big Box office Blockbuster Badhaai Ho last year is all set to start her new year with the award-winning director Ritesh Batra.

Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on 15th March 2019.

