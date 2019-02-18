Watch video: Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Photograph is here

bollywood

The trailer of award-winning director Ritesh Batra's next film, Photograph, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra is out and it's beautiful

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in Photograph

After giving us the very successful film LunchBox, director Ritesh Batra is coming together with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra to give us an exceptionally unique love story. The movie, Photograph, captures the story of a struggling street photographer who is persuaded by his grandmother to get married. He, in turn, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée. Amid this chaos and complication, a strong bond is created between the two. Their journey in this film is set in Mumbai, with the city as its backdrop.

Watch the trailer here:

The reunion of Ritesh Batra and Nawaduddin Siddiqui has created a big buzz among fans who are expecting yet another path-breaking film. Whereas Sanya, who gave a big box office blockbuster Badhaai Ho in 2018, is all set to start her new year with the award-winning director Ritesh Batra.

Photograph recently received huge appreciation at the Berlin Film Festival. The movie was premiered at the Sundance Fim Festival too. The movie has been set to release on March 15 2019. Here's the poster of the film:

The film presents an unusual pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, which will let the audience witness their refreshing chemistry. Nawazuddin, who has given the industry characters that will live on forever, is set to deliver yet another interesting performance. Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory.

