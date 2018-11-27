Tear gas chokes kids at Mexico-US border

international

Border between Tijuana and San Diego closed after migrants marched towards it in attempt to pressure US government

Immigrants and refugees run to escape tear gas at the border near Tijuana in Mexico. Pic/AFP

The US Customs and Border Protection on Sunday closed the border between Tijuana in Mexico and San Diego in California and used tear gas on migrants and refugees, including children, whoever tried to cross the border fence.

The US border protection agency took to Twitter announcing the closure of border as thousands of asylum seekers marched towards the border in an attempt to put pressure on the US government to allow them to enter the US soil.

The incident took place because of rising frustrations among immigrants due to slow processing of their asylum claims by the US authorities. Thousands of immigrants have arrived at the US-Mexico border in the recent weeks from all over Central America, fleeing violence, poverty or political persecution. More than 5,000 migrants and refugees have been cramped into a Tijuana stadium complex, near the Mexican border, reports say.

