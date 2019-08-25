Techie lures women with job for nude, arrested

crime

Over 60 nude photos of several women were found on his mobile phone, the police said

In a shocking incident, a software engineer from Chennai has been arrested for allegedly luring several women with a front-office job at a five-star hotel in return for their nude photos, police stated on Saturday. According to news agency, ANI, the accused identified as Pradeep, an employee of reputed Chennai based IT company was arrested on the complaint of a city-based woman on August 22. The police informed that over 60 nude photos of several women were recovered on his mobile phone.

According to the news agency, the complainant stated that the accused approached her in a five-star hotel on the pretext of providing her job and asked her to send her naked pictures. "First he asked the woman to send her normal photos but later sought nudes claiming that the hotel wanted to know in detail about her body structure. She believed him and sent the pictures after which the man stopped responding to her," stated Inspector S Venkatesh from Miyapur Circle.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused identified as Pradeep who was an employee of reputed Chennai based IT company lured several women on pretext of providing them with a job and collected their photos. A case was been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the woman's complaint and the accused has been sent to judicial custody. The police are investigating the case to ascertain how many women were lured by the accused.

With inputs from ANI

