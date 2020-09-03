Teejay Sidhu on her pregnancy: Never imagined I would be a mother of three!
Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are expecting their third child soon! The couple recently took to Instagram to announce the happy news.
Actor couple Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are all set to welcome their third child soon! They have twin daughters already - Vienna and Raya Bella - who were born in October 2016. The couple recently shared the happy news on social media with some sweet pictures.
Now, in a new post, Teejay Sidhu has shared another cute family photo on Instagram and written about how she never thought she'd be a mum of three! Here's what she wrote, "I always thought it would just be the four of us. Never imagined I'd be a #mother of three! :) Maybe a soul sees us from the other side and says, 'I want to be part of this family.' Maybe God tells that soul, 'I choose this family for you.'"
I always thought it would just be the four of us. Never imagined I'd be a #mother of three! :) Maybe a soul sees us from the other side and says, 'I want to be part of this family.' Maybe God tells that soul, 'I choose this family for you.' ðÂÂÂ Maybe we have something to teach the new life.. maybe the new life has something to teach us? We don't have answers but there is some higher purpose, so we embrace these new changes. God knows what He is doing, and we trust in Him completely. ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â @anish_sonakshi.photography Love you guys! @knitroot We love the #bigsister tees!
Isn't that a lovely thought and a lovely picture to accompany it? And don't miss the girls' matching 'Big Sister' t-shirts!
Announcing the news on Instagram, Karanvir Bohra had shared this photo:
Children enter the world through us, but the plan is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He chose us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever. âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ Thank you @anish_sonakshi.photography
Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006 and were blessed with twins in 2016. The couple has received a lot of love and good wishes from their fans and fraternity friends for the pregnancy news.
