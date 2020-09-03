Search

Teejay Sidhu on her pregnancy: Never imagined I would be a mother of three!

Updated: 03 September, 2020 09:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are expecting their third child soon! The couple recently took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

Teejay Sidhu with husband Karanvir Bohra and their twin girls. Picture/Sidhu's Instagram account
Teejay Sidhu with husband Karanvir Bohra and their twin girls. Picture/Sidhu's Instagram account

Actor couple Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are all set to welcome their third child soon! They have twin daughters already - Vienna and Raya Bella - who were born in October 2016. The couple recently shared the happy news on social media with some sweet pictures.

Now, in a new post, Teejay Sidhu has shared another cute family photo on Instagram and written about how she never thought she'd be a mum of three! Here's what she wrote, "I always thought it would just be the four of us. Never imagined I'd be a #mother of three! :) Maybe a soul sees us from the other side and says, 'I want to be part of this family.' Maybe God tells that soul, 'I choose this family for you.'"

Isn't that a lovely thought and a lovely picture to accompany it? And don't miss the girls' matching 'Big Sister' t-shirts!

Announcing the news on Instagram, Karanvir Bohra had shared this photo:

Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006 and were blessed with twins in 2016. The couple has received a lot of love and good wishes from their fans and fraternity friends for the pregnancy news.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 03 September, 2020 09:30 IST

Tags

teejay sidhukaranvir bohratelevision newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK