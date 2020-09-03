Teejay Sidhu on her pregnancy: Never imagined I would be a mother of three!

Actor couple Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are all set to welcome their third child soon! They have twin daughters already - Vienna and Raya Bella - who were born in October 2016. The couple recently shared the happy news on social media with some sweet pictures.

Now, in a new post, Teejay Sidhu has shared another cute family photo on Instagram and written about how she never thought she'd be a mum of three! Here's what she wrote, "I always thought it would just be the four of us. Never imagined I'd be a #mother of three! :) Maybe a soul sees us from the other side and says, 'I want to be part of this family.' Maybe God tells that soul, 'I choose this family for you.'"

Isn't that a lovely thought and a lovely picture to accompany it? And don't miss the girls' matching 'Big Sister' t-shirts!

Announcing the news on Instagram, Karanvir Bohra had shared this photo:

Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006 and were blessed with twins in 2016. The couple has received a lot of love and good wishes from their fans and fraternity friends for the pregnancy news.

