Teejay Sidhu slams husband Karanvir Bohra and Bigg Boss 12 housemates for mocking Rohit Suchanti

television

Teejay Sidhu called out Bigg Boss 12 housemates Jasleen Matharu, Sreesanth, Shivashish, Dipika Kakkar, Surbhi Rana, Karanvir Bohra and the other housemates who were laughing from the sidelines

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay. Twitter/@bombaysunshine

Bigg Boss season 12 is in for some more drama with two wild-card entries recently, Megha Dhade and protege of Vikas Gupta, Rohit Suchanti. The inmates, rather intimidated by the new-comers were quick to laugh at their expense and were seen discussing Rohit's sexual orientation with Sreesanth stretching it a bit too far.

Karanvir played a silent spectator which didn't go down well with Teejay. Usually, families and friends of the contestants rally around for the latter and also defend their actions. But Teejay, who's pretty active sharing her opinions openly on the micro-blogging site, took to Twitter to share her piece of mind on the contestants that also involved her husband Karanvir Bohra, who took a dig at Rohit Suchanti's sexuality.

Her tweet read, "Disappointed with the #BiggBoss housemates after yesterday's episode. How small-minded and nasty to make fun of someone's sexuality, whether it's through words, gestures, mimicry, or just standing at the sidelines laughing. And that, too, with no proof of someone being gay."

Disappointed with the #BiggBoss housemates aftr yesterday's episode. How small-minded & nasty to make fun of someone's sexuality, whether it's thru words, gestures, mimickry, or just standing at the sidelines laughing. And that, too, with no proof of someone being gay. @ColorsTV — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) October 23, 2018

Twitterati applauded Teejay saying they would like to see her in Bigg Boss next year. She didn't mince her words and mentioned how contestants needed to be more responsible. She wrote, "Everyone in Bigg Boss is a known face now, - is this how role models behave? They should keep in mind that Rohit Suchanti also has a family who watches #BB12."

Everyone in #BiggBoss is a known face now - is this how role models behave? They shd keep in mind #RohitSuchanti also has a family who watches #BB12. NOT cool @sreesanth36 #JasleenMatharu #ShivashishMishra @kvbohra @ms_dipika #SurbhiRana & everyone else who thought it was funny. — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) October 23, 2018

She called out Jasleen, Sreesanth, Shivashish, Dipika, Surbhi, Karanvir and the other housemates who were laughing from the sidelines.

Karanvir's stint in the Bigg Boss house has been a smooth ride with no unnecessary arguments or fights. He's also acted as a peacemaker and on many occasions put his foot forward to face a punishment and avoid clashes. He's set an example of a family man with his calm and composed demeanor.

Teejay without taking sides did speak on behalf of Karanvir from her experience, "I know it was not intentional on KV's part. He is a very sincere, decent human being. He didn't mean to be hurtful. I'm still his number 1 fan but we have to help the people we love become better people."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 October 22 Update: New Wild Card Entries Bring Twist In Nominations

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates