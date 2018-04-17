Teen arrested after 5 months for posing as doctor at AIIMS

Khurram was caught during a marathon when some doctors became suspicious and questioned him. He could not answer their queries

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor at the AIIMS for the last five months, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Adnan Khurram, used to participate in events for doctors and he easily mingled with them, they said. He was arrested on Saturday.

Khurram was caught during a marathon when some doctors became suspicious and questioned him. He could not answer their queries. Subsequently, the police were informed and he was arrested. Police said it is suspected that he posed as a doctor to help relative get access to facilities at AIIMS.

