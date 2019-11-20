Teen held for raping five-year-old girl who visited shop for sweets

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The police arrested a 19-year-old grocery shop worker for raping his five-year-old neighbour who used to buy chocolates from his shop in Maheswaram mandal regularly.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 17 when the girl's parents were not at home, a Times of India report read.

Maheswaram inspector D Venkanna Naik was quoted in the report as saying, "The accused sneaked in when the girl was alone at home and her elder sister was playing nearby. He raped the girl and fled when she started crying."

The girl narrated the incident to her parents who then filed a complaint with the Maheswaram police on Monday night and she was sent for medical examination. Naik added that during interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"We produced the accused before a local court and he has been sent to 14-day judicial remand," the inspector added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates