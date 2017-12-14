Teen killed, two injured after being attacked with knives

A teenager was killed and two others were injured after being attacked with knives in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, the police said today

A teenager was killed and two others were injured after being attacked with knives in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, the police said today. The incident took place yesterday, they said, adding that the deceased, identified as Rahul, was stabbed more than a dozen times and two others - Tarachand and Ramjilal - were severely injured in the attack. Two of the accused were arrested, the police said.



A preliminary investigation revealed that the main accused, Rajesh, had eloped with Tarachand's sister a year ago. Subsequently, Tarachand's sister severed all ties with Rajesh and came back to her parents' house. She later got married to another man. Rajesh recently ran into her at a wedding, where he tried to speak to her, the police said. Tarachand had threatened Rajesh against speaking to his sister. This had enraged Rajesh, who, along with his accomplices, had attacked Tarachand and his friends.

