Teen raped, impregnated and forcibly given abortion pill; dies

crime

The accused took the girl to Kamalganjon the pretext of an outing, where he forcibly gave her an abortion pill. Soon after the teen consumed the pill, her condition started deteriorating and collapsed

Representational image

A teenage girl died after she was given an abortion pill by her neighbour on Monday who allegedly sexually exploited her in Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the accused was the girl's neighbour and had sexually exploited her several times. When he realised that the girl was pregnant, he started pressurising her to undergo an abortion.

He allegedly took the teenage girl to Kamalganj in Kannauj on the pretext of an outing, where he forcibly gave her a pill to abort the fetus, Chhibramau Kotwali inspector Balram Mishra stated. Soon after the teen consumed the pill, her condition started deteriorating and collapsed. Police stated the accused panicked after the girl collapsed and abandoned herl near Kamalganj crossing and fled away.

According to India Today, the teenager was found by locals at the crossing who then rushed her to a hospital where she died during the treatment. The inspector said the body was sent for post-mortem and the police booked the accused and three members of his family. They are, however, yet to be arrested, police added. As per a complaint filed by the parents of the deceased, a case under Section 313 (forcible abortion) and Section 314 ((death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged by the police against the accused and his family members who are absconding.

