Teena Singh roped in for 13 Mussoorie, gets nostalgic

television

Born and brought up in Ludhiana, Teena Singh has often visited Mussoorie during her childhood as the place is very close to her hometown

Pic courtesy/Teena Singh Instagram account

After showcasing her acting skills in films like Akira and Fitoor, actress Teena Singh will now essay an important role in Viu's upcoming web show titled 13 Mussoorie. As the name suggests, the series has been shot in Mussoorie, the queen of hill stations.

Born and brought up in Ludhiana, Teena has often visited Mussoorie during her childhood as the place is very close to her hometown. So, through this show, her childhood memories got revived. Teena said in a statement: "We actors were lucky enough to shoot at real-time location such as Mussorie. It is a beautiful place and goes without saying - a dreamland to shoot at. I have always been fond of this hill station right since childhood.

"Mussoorie was our summer vacation spot. It was a scenic five hours drive to the city and I used to thoroughly enjoy my stay out there. I was nostalgic shooting there. It was like walking down the memory lane." Apart from Teena, the show will feature actors Ashwini Koul and Shriya Pilgaonkar. "13 Mussoorie" will air on October 5.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever