Teenager held for stalking, defaming 20-year-old woman in Khar

The Nirmal Nagar police have arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly stalking and defaming his 20-year-old schoolmate for eight years. The woman is currently a second year student of commerce with a top college. Complainant said, the accused recently followed her to her tuition classes and told locals that he was having an affair with her.

According to the police, the two live in the same area and had studied in the same school. When the man, identified as Shubham Bhagat, suggested a relationship, the woman refused, but he started following her ever since. "The accused started defaming her in the locality by saying they were sleeping with each other," said an officer.

Despite warnings, when he did not stop and started targeting her mother, the woman approached the police. "The woman also told the police he had been harassing her since her school days but she never told her parents this," the officer added. Bhagat was subsequently arrested.

