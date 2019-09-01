Two railway attendants arrested for stalking female passenger

crime

According to the victim's statements, two coach attendants who were folding blankets, were stalking her and passing comments in another language

The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two coach attendants of Surynagari Express for allegedly stalking a female commuter during her journey from Vadodara to Mumbai. According to the police, the 30-year-old victim, a resident of Mulund, is an architect by profession. On August 29, at around 7.39 am, she boarded the Surynagari Express from Vadodara railway station. She had a ticket for compartment B1.

According to the victim's statements, two coach attendants who were folding blankets, were stalking her and passing comments in another language. They were also laughing at her, and when she felt uncomfortable, she decided to shift herself to compartment A-1, where her aunt has a reservation. One coach attendant even followed her.

While speaking with mid-day, Shailendra Dhiwar, senior inspector Mumbai central GRP, said, "When the train arrived at Borivli railway station, her aunt got off and contacted the control room. At Dadar station, cops took them into custody. We lodged an FIR under Sections 354 (D) and 34 of Indian penal Code. The duo has been identified as Bhupendra Prajapati, 18, and Bhimsingh Prajapati, 19.

