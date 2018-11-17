Tejas cuts down Mumbai to Goa travel time by 30 minutes

national

Tejas Express has become one of the fastest on the Mumbai-Goa route. File Pics

After multiple trial runs of the Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express at 120km/hour last week, the train finally started running at the enhanced speed on the Roha-Madgaon stretch of Konkan Railway from November 14.

The increased speed has not only helped in cutting down on travel time by 15-30 minutes, but has also made the train one of the fastest on the route. Earlier, the train used to run at a speed of 110km/hour, though it can pick up a maximum speed of 160km/hour.

Railway sources said if this experiment was successful, then they would replicate the same on other trains. Speaking to mid-day, a railway spokesperson said, "The Tejas Express can now run at a speed of 120km/hour in most of the sectors, except for a few. This way we hope to save time. If it is given priority in the time-table, then it will save a significant amount of travel time."

According to sources, Tejas, which runs between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Karmali railway station in Goa, takes the same amount of time as Shatabdi Express. The Railway Ministry had introduced the train in 2017 to offer safer journeys, better speed and luxurious interiors to passengers. Tejas Express offers a number of passenger-friendly features – on-board WiFi facility, personalised LCD entertainment-cum-information screens with headphones, comfortable seats, modular bio-toilets, mobile charging and USB points at every seat, integrated Braille displays, toilet occupancy indicators, CCTV cameras, electronic passenger reservation chart, LED lighting etc.

