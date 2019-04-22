BJP Yuva Morcha stages protest in Telangana over errors in intermediate results

national

Some students along with parents were also present at the protest site

Representational image

BJP Yuva Morcha on Monday staged protest in front of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) alleging that there is an error in the final results released by the board.

BJP Yuva Morcha's Telangana state president Bharth Goud said, "Many errors have occurred in recent intermediate results due to which students were depressed. After seeing the results, 16 students have already committed suicide till now. Intermediate board secretary Ashok Kumar says there is no problem and we are not taking any action into it."

"Surypet MLA Jagadeeshwar Reddy stated that there have been some errors in the intermediate results and the government is looking into it. The issue has not been resolved. We demand justice to nine lakh intermediate students," he told ANI.

Some students along with parents were also present at the protest site.

A mother of an intermediate student, Salman Hasmi said, "My daughter is a first-division student but was failed in exams. But those students who did not study were passed. I demand to have the answer sheet so that we can re-evaluate. I want the government to take steps because students are taking unnecessary steps."

"I got very low marks in exams. I did not get such marks ever. It is disappointing and discouraging. It is a blunder. How can they play with our lives? I want to see my answer sheets and want an explanation," said Sai Gayathri, an intermediate student at the protest site.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates