Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao mourns death of Ram Jethmalani

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani. The veteran lawyer whose age was 95 passed away at his residence in New Delhi on September 8, 2019. Rao also recollected services rendered by Jethmalani in various capacities over the years.

Jethmalani was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court and was considered as a prominent person with regards to criminal law.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed grief over the demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani who passed away on Sunday morning. "Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. His brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law will remain a worthy example in legal profession. My profound condolences" tweeted Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. His brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law will remain a worthy example in legal profession. My profound condolences. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 8, 2019

Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1988 and later served as the law minister and urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He was also appointed as the Chairman of Bar Council of India.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates