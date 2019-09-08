MENU

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao mourns death of Ram Jethmalani

Published: Sep 08, 2019, 13:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ram Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his residence in the national capital earlier in the today

Ram Jethmalani speaks at a press August 18, 2002 in Srinagar. Pic/AFP

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani. The veteran lawyer whose age was 95 passed away at his residence in New Delhi on September 8, 2019. Rao also recollected services rendered by Jethmalani in various capacities over the years.

Jethmalani was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court and was considered as a prominent person with regards to criminal law.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed grief over the demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani who passed away on Sunday morning. "Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. His brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law will remain a worthy example in legal profession. My profound condolences" tweeted Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1988 and later served as the law minister and urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He was also appointed as the Chairman of Bar Council of India.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

