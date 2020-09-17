Watch Video: Telangana Home Guard risks life to save dog

In a heroic act, a Home Guard in Telangana risked his life to save a dog from an overflowing stream.

Mujeeb, attached to a police station in Nagarkurnool town, saved the dog which fell into the stream on the outskirts of the town on Wednesday.

The animal was trapped on the other side of the stream which was overflowing due to heavy rainfall. Locals found it crying in the bushes but none could help it due to the danger of being washed away.

They, however, alerted the police.

Mr. Mujeeb #HomeGaurdOfficer #NagarkurnoolPoliceStation risked his life to save a dog from a stream - #TelanganaRains2020.

A caring concern for every living creature of the ecosystem.

VC: @NewsMeter_In pic.twitter.com/tJmU9aA5lK — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) September 16, 2020

An earth mover was arranged and it was Mujeeb, who entered the stream and reached the dog.

Holding a rope attached to the earth mover with one hand and balancing himself against the strong current, Mujeeb lifted the dog with the other arm and with great effort and kept it on the excavating arm which was then lifted by the JCB operator.

Locals gathered to watch the rescue operation and cheered Mujeeb when he brought the dog to safety.

There was all-round praise for Mujeeb as the video of the rescue effort went viral over social media.

"Mr Mujeeb Home Guard officer Nagarkurnool police station risked his life to save a dog from a stream. A caring concern for every living creature of the ecosystem," tweeted Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever