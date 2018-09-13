Telangana Opposition parties plan to form 'grand alliance'

national

The Congress and the TDP, which is in power in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and was formed as a consequence of an anti-Congress movement by film icon-politician N T Ramarao, held preliminary talks on Tuesday

Narendra Modi

Last week's dissolution of the Telangana assembly, months ahead of its scheduled end, has spurred the Opposition parties, including archrivals TDP and the Congress, to explore the possibility of an alliance to take on K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS.

The Congress and the TDP, which is in power in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and was formed as a consequence of an anti-Congress movement by film icon-politician N T Ramarao, held preliminary talks on Tuesday.

The Telangana Jana Samithi of M Kodandram, a former associate of caretaker chief minister Chandrashekar Rao, who was the chairman of Telangana Joint Action Committee, and other smaller parties, could be part of the proposed 'grand alliance'.

The Congress had backed the TDP-sponsored no-trust motion against the Narendra Modi government, and the two parties had voted together against NDA nominee M Vankaiah Naidu in the vice-presidential election.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever