Telangana rape accused need to be lynched, says Jaya Bachchan

Rajya Sabha lawmaker Jaya Bachchan on Monday said that the accused in rape and murder of veterinary doctor should be brought in public and lynched.

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan: If you have not been able to provide security then leave it to the public to give judgement. Those who failed to provide security and those who committed the crime should be exposed in public, & then let people decide. https://t.co/bYMvOB1Ulh pic.twitter.com/khx6Zf4OvJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

"People now want the government to give a proper and definite answer. These types of people [the accused in rape case] need to be brought in public and lynched," Bachchan said in the Upper House.

A veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burned her body in Telangana's Shamshabad last week. The accused have been arrested by the Cyberabad police.

The issue was raised in Lok Sabha with the Speaker stating, "The Parliament is worried about the incidents happening across the nation. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour."

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Congress' Amee Yajnik requested the judiciary, legislative, executive and other systems to come together to see that a social reformation takes place in the country. "This should be on an emergency basis."

Ghulam Nabi Azad, too, brought up the matter in the Upper House and said that such problems cannot be solved by merely making laws. "To eradicate such acts, there is a need that we take a stand together against such crimes," he added.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Vijila Sathyananth said that the accused must be hanged before December 31."The country is not safe for children and women. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied," Sathyananth added.

