Telangana rural body chief arrested for kicking woman

Jun 18, 2018, 16:11 IST | IANS

Mandal Parishad President (MPP) Immadi Gopi, who belongs to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has been charged with assaulting the woman, A. Rajavva, and criminal intimidation

Police in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Monday arrested the chief of a rural local body for kicking a woman over a property issue.

Mandal Parishad President (MPP) Immadi Gopi, who belongs to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has been charged with assaulting the woman, A. Rajavva, and criminal intimidation.

The MPP, a former Maoist, kicked Rajavva in front of the public after she hit him with a sandal on Sunday.

The incident has triggered widespread condemnation after a video clip went viral on social media.

On a complaint by Gopi, the police also booked the woman and her relatives for trespass and damaging his property.

