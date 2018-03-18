Telangana sanctions funds for mosque renovations

The district collector of Hyderabad has accorded grant-in-aid for 196 mosques



Chandrasekhar Rao

The government of Telangana has sanctioned grant-in-aid for the mosques that need renovations. Deputy Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kishan Reddy, District Collector, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin were part of this cheque-distribution ceremony.

The district collector of Hyderabad has accorded grant-in-aid for 196 mosques. The distribution of cheques to the masjid (mosque) managing committees was done yesterday here in the city.

Speaking at the event, state Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy said, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is only the one who is concerned about Muslims. He sanctioned minority residential schools in the state and gave a scholarship to minority students. He even encouraged the minority girls for overseas education and is giving scholarships for their education over there." Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Mehmood Ali thanked the Chief Minister for keeping the welfare of Muslims in mind.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever