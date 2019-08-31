Television actor Pranitaa Pandit's traffic nightmare

television

Actor Pranitaa Pandit, who is currently seen in Kawach, got stuck in a massive traffic snarl this morning and even walked for a few kilometers on way to the show's set in Naigaon

File image of Pranitaa Pandit. Image sourced from mid-day archives

As if long working hours and hectic schedules were not enough to make the lives of TV actors challenging, unending traffic jams on their way to the set seems to have made their lives tougher. Actor Pranitaa Pandit, who is currently seen in Kawach, got stuck in a massive traffic snarl this morning and even walked for a few kilometers on way to the show's set in Naigaon.

She says, "From Mira Road, the roads were jam-packed due to the demolition of an illegal ashram in the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. Devotees have been protesting and blocking the road since the last few days. Things were worse this morning. I had an 8 am call time and even till 11 am, I was stuck at Mira Road. I was carrying my jogging shoes, so I wore them and started walking!" she says.

She adds, "The scenario is bad. But you just have to keep your calm and not get frustrated, otherwise, you will get really irritated."

On being asked if she bumped into anyone, she says, "I met co-star Ishita Ganguly. The government should look into the matter and resolve the traffic issue. Besides wasting everyone's time, It increases their irritation level too."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates