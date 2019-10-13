Telly Tale: Rajkummar Rao got the taste of paparazzi life; Jennifer Winget is back

Rajkummar Rao and host Maniesh Paul got a taste of paparazzi life on the sketch comedy, Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul. As soon as Sonam K Ahuja stepped on to the specially rolled out red carpet, the two got click happy. Far from slamming the paps and shooing them away, Ahuja happily posed for them and flashed her pearlies. The two did not get a real taste of paparazzi life, though.

Speaking about Sonam K Ahuja, from the time she entered Bollywood in 2007 with Saawariya, Sonam K Ahuja has primarily given a shot at romantic offerings, before making a long-lasting impact with her nuanced act in Neerja (2016). Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which is an adaptation from a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name.

The Zoya Factor' is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who is an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck ever since then!

She's back

Jennifer Winget is all set to return as the menacing Maya in Beyhadh 2. Last season, viewers saw her as an obsessive lover. Now, she's turned vindictive. The dark thriller will see the actor mostly in black to go with her dark, evil thoughts. On reprising the role of Maya, Jennifer said that she is "excited and nervous" at the same time. The first season of the show featured Kushal Tandon as the male lead. This time, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary will pair opposite Jennifer.

