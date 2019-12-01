Telly tale: TV show inspired by Luka Chuppi; Lopamudra Raut goes green

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan starred in the romantic comedy Luka Chuppi. Now there is a TV show of the same name. It stars Mitegi Laxman Rekha actor Rahul Sharma. It marks his return after over a year. He plays a college student who is keen to pursue his dreams. The plot apparently is not inspired by the Bollywood flick. We will wait and watch.

Hiss and tell

Sufiyana Pyar Mera actor Vijayendra Kumeria is part of the cast of Naagin 4. The actor was keen to be part of the supernatural thriller as he wondered how the shape-shifting snakes were brought alive on screen. Now, he will know.

The green effect

Last seen in the web series, The Verdict -- State vs Nanavati, Lopamudra Raut has turned vegetarian. The former Bigg Boss contestant was influenced by several celebrities who have decided to go green. As the model-actor was a hardcore non-vegetarian, it was tough initially, but finally, it was mind over matter.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates