Telly Tattle: Achint Kaur hits a golden jubilee

Updated: 07 September, 2020 10:56 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Achint Kaur turns 50

On Saturday, Achint Kaur turned 50. She hosted a small bash at home with industry folk, which included Jamai Raja co-actors Nia Sharma and Rehyna Malhotra. Known for playing feisty roles, Kaur is one of the fittest actors on the small screen. Fans could not believe that she had hit the half-century mark.

Achint Kaur

Tu mera hero

Maniesh Paul and Jackie Shroff

Host Maniesh Paul had a fanboy moment on the set of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs when Jackie Shroff featured as a special guest. When he told him Hero (1983) was his favourite film, Jaggu dada dressed up Paul like his character from Subhash Ghai's film and made him sing the chartbuster Ding Dong.

It's over

Rahul Sharma

Eight months after its launch, Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi went off the air over the weekend. Lead actor Rahul Sharma, who played Sartak, is upset about the "sudden and abrupt end, but such things are beyond an actor's control," he says. "I am used to these kinds of things happening in the television world. I am not feeling demotivated," he adds.

First Published: 07 September, 2020 08:53 IST

