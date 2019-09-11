Telly tattle: Adhyayan Suman in Bigg Boss 13? Gaurav Chopra's honeymoon injuries

Makers of Bigg Boss 13 are recruiting new contestants. We hear Adhyayan Suman, who was last in news for his remarks against former lover Kangana Ranaut, has been approached for the latest season.

Honeymoon injuries

For a honeymoon scene in Aghori, the makers recreated snow-capped hills using mounds of salt. It spelt trouble for Gaurav Chopra, who kept slipping and bruised himself. The salt only aggravated his wounds.

Back to the grind

Aasiya Kazi is the new face on Tenali Rama. The actor, who joined the cast last week, says, "I love playing different characters. I never thought I could essay the role of a dacoit."

"Someday I hope to be compared as an actor to Dharmendra ji" says Vipul Roy

Hailing from Bhopal, actor Vipul Roy happened to reveal that he has been often told that he resembles the young version of the legendary veteran Bollywood actor, Dharmendra. With various comical roles to his credit, the actor surely considers this as an honour and hopes that someday he would also be compared as an actor to the legend.

A die-hard fan of Dharmendra, Vipul has embraced this compliment with gratitude and sharing his thoughts on it, he said, "My friends, family and fans often say that I resemble the young version of Dharmendra Paaji and I honestly think that as a compliment considering he used to be one of the most dapper, smart and talent actors of Bollywood. I have watched all his movies and Sholay remains my favourite. On my last birthday, my fans sent me a cake and there was a message written on the cake 'Happy Birthday Young Dharmendra'. This is the second time I am getting such kind of gifts. Dharmendra Sir is a living legend, a He-man and it is an overwhelming feeling to be compared to him. Someday, I hope to be compared as an actor to Dharmendra ji."

Showcasing different types of tough weddings along with the uncommon hidden challenges wedding planners go through, &TV is all set to launch a brand-new show 'Naye Shaadi Ki Siyape', a light-hearted and rib-tickling dramedy based on the premises of difficult Indian weddings with a hysterical twist. The actor will be seen essaying yet another interesting and comical character of a wedding planner, Bunty.

