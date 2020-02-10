Telly tattle: Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's 'wedding' gimmick continues

The so-called Valentine Day 'wedding' of Indian Idol anchor Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar is said to be a publicity gimmick. Yesterday, the singer shared pictures of her wearing churas, which a bride wears post marriage. Fans are not exactly amused.

Fanboy moment

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave was felicitated by the Haryana government for his contribution to Haryanvi films. Mahima Choudhury and Bhagyashree were to award the gong to him but the latter could not make it. Later, he met the Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) star and told her that he had seen the film 50 times. It was no exaggeration as he is a fan.

Badhai ho badhai

Over the weekend, Doli Armaano Ki actor Kamya Punjabi and beau Shalabh Dang got engaged at a gurdwara. The couple ties the knot today. Shalabh is a New Delhi-based healthcare professional. Punjabi shared the news on social media.

Ridhima Pandit goes back to school

Ridhima Pandit was invited by her school to be the chief guest for the annual day and there couldn't have been a bigger moment for her. We all are by-products of our initial days mostly and she is no different. The seeds of acting and anchoring were sown pretty early in her life as she took to the stage with so much of love and reverence.

We spoke to Ridhima on the eve of the annual day of her school and here is what she had to say of her presence as the chief guest, "It's a matter of pride for me. Giving back to the school means so much to me. Being invited and felicitated by the school means a lot. I was an average student and the only place where I felt important was the stage. I knew it very early in my life. I wanted to embrace the stage and the lights. My teachers recognised that and they felt extremely proud to have me as their chief guest. I never won anything during sports days. When it came to acting I was on top of my game and my teachers recognise that. I owe so much to my school and seeing the young talent makes me feel so happy and a kid again."

