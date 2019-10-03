Telly Tattle: Ajay Devgn goes blue; Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla patch up in Bigg Boss

Ajay Devgn shed his serious demeanour on Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul. The upcoming sketch comedy sees the actor wearing a neon blue wig. Wife Kajol, who also features on the show, was in splits to see him in this avatar. Paul and comedian Ali Asgar ensured that Devgn be a sport. He may be shy and brooding but the star is a fun-loving guy. We will get to see this side of him on the comedy.

Patch-up time

Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla, who can't see eye-to-eye, find themselves together in the Bigg Boss house. The Dil Se Dil Tak actors have fought bitterly on the set of the show. But in the house they have been forced to bury the hatchet.

Let the fun and games begin

Choti Sarrdaarni actors Avinesh Rekhi and Kevina Tak are a riot on the set. Despite the long shooting hours at Film City, the two entertain the unit with their crazy antics. "It is fun to have Kevina around. The kid spreads positive energy," says Rekhi.

