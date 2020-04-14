Telly tattle: Amid the lockdown, Sayantani Ghosh is training herself as a singer

Between cooking and watching TV, Sayantani Ghosh is making time to train herself in singing. "I could always sing, but I want to take it more seriously since I have the time. I have been checking online classes too," she says. Just like a lot of Bollywood and Television celebrities who are trying out new stuff, she is honing her singing skills.

Spreading love

Amid the grim situation, Aalisha Panwar hopes to spread some positivity among her fans. She says, "I want to bring a smile on their faces, so I have started an interactive session, Friday Fan Love to spend some time with my fans."

Slambook

Kunal Thakur

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of teleportation.

Your last fantasy?

Penélope Cruz.

The last nightmare you had?

That I fell out of a window while trying to take a picture of the sunset.

One thing on your wishlist.

To buy a high-end motorbike and go on a road trip.

Your worst project?

A film that I backed out of because it didn't go as expected.

