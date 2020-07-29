Telly Tattle: Anupam Shyam Ojha's health condition is stable now

Best remembered for playing Thakur Sajjan Singh on Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya, Anupam Shyam Ojha has been hospitalised due to a kidney infection. The veteran actor is in the ICU of Lifeline Hospital, Goregaon. According to his brother Anurag, he collapsed while undergoing dialysis at a Malad medical centre. The family has reached out to industry colleagues for financial support.

On Tuesday, Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) made an appeal in a post for the actor. A host of celebrities have come forward to support Anupam Shyam Ojha financially. His brother Anurag told Mumbai Mirror, "We are grateful to those who have acknowledged the difficult times we are going through and thank those who have donated for my brother’s treatment. His condition has improved and he also had dinner."

He also said that Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has been supporting them and Sonu Sood is also in constant touch with doctors. Sonu has also shared CINTAA's message on his official Twitter handle and wrote that he was in touch with Anupam's family and the health officials.

In touch with them

Ojha also featured in films like Dil Se (1998), Lagaan (2001) and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003).

Traveller's tales

Beyhadh 2 actor Ankit Siwach turns host with the upcoming travel show, Safarnama. Though the current scenario may not prompt people to take off, "it will prove to be a visual treat," he says. Siwach traversed from Mumbai to Ladakh by road. His favourite places were Jaisalmer, Mussoorie and Manali. The show will also chronicle the lifestyle of the locals.

