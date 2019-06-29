Telly tattle: Bharti Singh's pre-birthday celebrations on Khatra Khatra Khatra sets

television

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh turns a year older on July 3 but had an advance birthday celebration on the set of Khatra Khatra Khatra. Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa planned the surprise to kick off her birthday week. Last year, he had surprised her by tattooing her name on his chest.

Jasmin Bhasin celebrates her Birthday in the city of love Paris

Jasmin Bhasin who recently quit from Star Plus's show Dil Toh Happy Hain Ji is on a vacancy mode. The actress is travelling to Paris with her friend Meera Deosthale. Asking about the birthday plans she says, "I am gifting myself a much-needed vacation and Paris was always at the top. I love travelling and I want to explore the whole world, I like meeting new people, trying different cuisines and indulging in street food as I am a big foodie. Travelling with your best friend makes it more exciting. I will be celebrating my birthday in Paris, that feeling is awesome and I am looking forward to a memorable birthday this year."



Jasmin Bhasin

One birthday that will always stay on her mind she says, "I remember during my childhood it was raining heavily in the city and my mother and my grandmother organised my birthday party, they went out in the heavy rains to get all the stuffs and unfortunately nobody turned up as it was raining heavily that day. I feel so sad for them but I love them for putting in so much effort."

Ssharad Malhotra does a traditional Bengali dance

Ssharad Malhotra is on a roll these days. His portrayal of Raunak Singh in Muskaan is getting popular with every episode. In one of the recent episodes, we saw Ssharad wearing ghungroo and dancing. Now we will be seeing him doing the traditional dhunuchi dance in front of Maa Durga. The dancing style is well known in Bengal and is performed in front of Goddess Durga. When asked Ssharad says, "This is the first time I have done the famous dhunuchi dance for a durga puja sequence. It is yet to be telecast, but I really felt happy."

Ssharad who has been brought up in the city of joy Kolkata also adds, "I remember as a kid we used to do pandal-hopping during Durga puja and it was such a delight watching the dhunuchi dancers perform to the various beats of the dhol. A beautiful synchronised form of dance where the energy and the vibes both are positive and happy. Today for the first time I actually got an opportunity to learn and perform the same in my show Muskaan."

It is never too late to learn something new, Ssharad!

