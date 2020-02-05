Telly tattle: Big screen call for Reem Shaikh

Tujhse Hain Raabta actor Reem Shaikh made her Bollywood debut in the recent release, Gul Makai, which is based on the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai. Producer Rajan Shahi in whose show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shaikh featured in, lined up a celebration to mark the occasion. It was a welcome surprise for Shaikh who is also Shahi's daughter, Ishika's bestie. Both are chasing their Bollywood dreams.

On point

Sahil Khattar, who is playing Syed Kirmani in Kabir Khan's 83, got an opportunity to meet Kamal Haasan. The veteran felt the YouTuber's casting was perfect. "He told me it's spot on," says Khattar. "Being in the same room with him, I could feel the energy," he adds.

