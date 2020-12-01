Telly Tattle: Chhavi Pandey's Bihari connect

Chhavi Pandey, who plays Janaki Srivastava in Ekta Kapoor's Prem Bandhan, didn't have to dig deep to play the Bihari character. "That was one of the reasons I picked up the show. The setting, dialogues, costumes, everything just feels like home," says the actor.

Prem Bandhan is a story about an independent girl who has the responsibility of her family on her shoulders and how she ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past. The show promises a unique storyline and a narrative that will keep the audience hooked. Prem Bandhan is lined up to launch on the 30th November 2020 from Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm.

Slambook: Reyhna Pandit

One thing you wouldn't share with anyone?

I'm not materialistic. So I'd say my man.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

To the Egyptian era and befriend Cleopatra.

The last nightmare you had?

That I am taking a math test and am unable to solve anything.

Your best asset?

My butt.

When was your first kiss?

In the ninth grade in the PT room.

