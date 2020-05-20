Telly Tattle: Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sehrawat's society sealed after a resident tests COVID-19 positive

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sehrawat's housing complex in Andheri West has been sealed after one of the residents tested positive. He informs that no one is allowed to leave or enter the premises. "There is a fixed time to collect deliveries from the reception. A dedicated lift has been assigned for the patient and family. Sanitisation is being done at regular intervals. We have been told to take utmost care," he adds.

Pet care

Shefali Jariwala is keen to highlight the plight of ailing pets during the lockdown. The former Bigg Boss contestant has been taking care of pet pooch Simba, who suffers from vestibular syndrome. The dog was undergoing therapy sessions to overcome the sudden disturbance of balance. Jariwala has been in touch with the physiotherapist virtually and makes sure Simba exercises.

SOS call

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy is in the ICU and has asked for urgent financial help for dialysis. On Tuesday, he sent shockwaves through the industry by highlighting his plight on Facebook. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and urged film bodies to raise funds.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news