Telly tattle: Donal and Iqbal shoot in Mussoorie; Hamari Wali Good News actress turns a year older

Best remembered for playing Sharanya in Ek Deewaana Tha, Donal Bisht will be seen in the web show, In Cold Blood. Manoj Khade's mystery thriller features Dil Se Dil Tak actor Mohammed Iqbal Khan as co-star. The unit is currently shooting in Mussoorie. Bisht plays a social worker in the series. Earlier, she was seen in the musical digital show, The Socho Project.

Birthday gift

On Friday, Hamari Wali Good News actor Srishti Jain turned a year older. She gifted herself a new set of wheels. "This is my second car. It's an SUV and I am thinking of naming it Jaadu. My first one is called Dhanno," says Jain, who is taking off with family for the festive weekend to Aamby Valley. "I can't wait to go on a long drive."

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Ashna Kishore, who is currently being seen as Kat or Katori Singh in the comedy show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' will be celebrating Diwali in Delhi with her family. She says "This year I have got some time off so I am going to Delhi. I am very happy and excited that will be celebrating Diwali with my family. Usually, I don't get time off, but this time I am lucky. This time everything will be very minimal, we are making sweets at home only. We are against crackers and will be celebrating with diyas. We are getting them from the local shops only. I am supporting the concept of vocal for local and am also asking my friends and fans to follow this."

