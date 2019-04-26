Telly Tattle: Erica Fernandes confesses that she has a crush on THIS actor

television

On Kitchen Champion, Erica Fernandes confessed that she has a crush on Vikrant Massey. She finds him cute and enjoys his work. And if she ever gets a chance to work with him, she will swoon.

Erica Fernandes

He's Erica's crush!

Vikrant Massey



Vikrant are you listening?

No stopping for Siddhartha Basu



Siddharth Basu

Siddhartha Basu has undergone knee surgery, but it has not brought work to a halt. The veteran television producer is moving around in a wheelchair. On May 1, lines open for registration to participate in the new season of his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. By the time the shoot starts for the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show around July, Basu will be up and about.

Mahi Soni elected as the youngest State icon for Madhya Pradesh

From ruling the hearts of millions of viewers with her sweet innocence and adorable appearance to now becoming an inspiration for many at her age, the docile yet witty Mahi Soni has carved a niche space for herself in the television industry. The young actress has not just marvelled the masses with her impactful performance as 'Radha' in &TV's Paramavatar Shri Krishna, but also captured the attention of the Government towards her. Turning out to be a true role model, the young shining star has another feather added to her hat.



Mahi Soni

According to the Chief Electoral Office in Madhya Pradesh, Mahi Soni has been elected as the 'State Icon' of the state and would play a major role in promoting voter awareness for the ongoing General Elections 2019. Urging all the citizens to vote rationally and wisely, Mahi will be touring different cities within the state pledging along with state officials and other members of the election commission. She would also be responsible for enhancing voter turnout while promoting ethical participation amongst the citizens of the state the talented young actress, who has always charmed the audience with her meek and fervent acting is now all set to persuade the citizens of the country to vote sensibly and diligently.

