Ami Trivedi to replace Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

television

The makers of popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have apparently decided to replace Disha Vakani with actress Ami Trivedi to play the role of Daya ben in the show

Ami Trivedi and Disha Vakani. Pic: Instagram/@disha.vakani

Disha Vakani rose to fame with her character Daya ben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress, with her brilliant acting chops, left the audience in awe and gained a massive fan following. However, the actress took off maternity leave in September 2017, and ever since then, Disha hasn't returned. While the show is still fetching great TRPs, the return and the replacement of Disha Vakani still remains the big question.

After waiting for almost a year-and-a-half, the makers seem to have finally decided to replace her. According to the latest buzz, Tarak Mehta team has approached TV actress Ami Trivedi to replace Disha Vakani as Daya ben. Ami Trivedi is famous for her comic role in the sitcoms Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Chidiya Ghar and Papad Pol.

However, the actress has denied being approached. Speaking about the same to Times of India, Ami Trivedi said, "No, I have not been approached, but my friends have been telling me that I should take up the role and would suit the character. I have not been offered the role, nor the makers have tried to reach me out".

She added, "It is a huge responsibility and would be difficult for any artist to fill into the big boots of Disha Vakani. I am sure any actor who replaces her would have to face bricks and stones at the beginning because Disha has been associated with Taarak Mehta... for 10 long years and the audience love her. I can't comment on your question till the time I am approached the show. Once the makers offer me the role, I will be in a better position to talk (sic)."

Also Read: After Disha Vakani, another actress quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Earlier, the makers had tried their best to bring back Disha Vakani, even going so far as to issue an ultimatum of 30 days to the actress last month. Her unclear response prompted the production house, Neela Telefilms, to hunt for a replacement.



Disha Vakani in a still from TMKOC

Last month, producer Asit Modi broke his silence on the ongoing suspense and had said, "Yes, we have started looking out for options because if in future Disha does not want to return we will have to replace her. Daya's character is one of the important roles, and we can't let her be away from the show for such a long time. Daya is loved by people and the audience want to see her."

"Disha has been on a break for almost one and a half year now. We can't keep waiting if she is willing to come she is more than welcome, but we have to take a call soon".

Disha Vakani, who started her acting career with Gujarati plays, tied the knot with chartered accountant Mayur Padia in Mumbai in 2016. The couple was blessed with a baby girl last year.

Also Read: Here's first photo of Disha Vakani's baby girl

It's not only Disha who bid adieu the show. Nidhi Bhanushali who plays the role of Sonu, daughter of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide and Madhuri Bhide has left the show as well. Apart from her, rumours of Mayur Vakani, the real and reel life brother of Disha, quitting the show were also doing the rounds.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which began its journey in 2008 is one of India's longest-running sitcoms. It airs from Monday to Friday on SAB TV.

Also Read: Disha Vakani hikes her fee for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates