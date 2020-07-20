Telly Tattle: Fire on sets of Kumkum Bhagya; actors escaped unhurt

A fire broke out on the set of Kumkum Bhagya on Saturday. Lead actors Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Pooja Banerjee, who were shooting, escaped unhurt. The cause of the blaze at the Saki Naka studio was a short circuit. On Sunday, Jha took to Instagram to share the news and wrote that she was "absolutely safe."

Not without daddy dearest

The unit of Barrister Babu resumed shooting at Film City with a new addition to the cast. Vivek Badoni enters the drama as Dr Basu, who will be treating protagonist Bondini, played by child actor Aura Badoni. On screen, they play doctor and patient, but in real life Badoni is Aura's father. "Working with my daughter is not only fun, but it also helps us bond as we spend time together," he says. Badoni is also glad that he can look after the youngster on the set while shooting amid the pandemic.

Second outing

Arhaan Behll's debut show, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, is rerunning as part of the lockdown line-up. There's talk that the show, which aired from 2009 to 2012, will have a second outing. "I am often asked about it. There is a possibility. There's much more in the story that can be explored," says Behll who is also seen on Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Action time once again

Eisha Singh, who plays Zara on Ishq Subhan Allah, was overwhelmed as she resumed shooting for the show after months. The actor got teary-eyed when the camera rolled. "It was a surreal feeling. There are several memories associated with every nook and corner of the set. It's good to begin the journey anew," says Singh, who shot for a sequence with co-actor Adnan Khan, who plays Kabir.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news