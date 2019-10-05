Telly tattle: Hina Khan plays Sachin Parikh's wife in web show; Simran Kaur turns presenter

Web Route

Bepanah Pyaar actor Sachin Parikh makes his digital debut with Damaged 2. He plays a government officer in the thriller. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan plays his wife in the web series.

Rohitashv Gaur on daughters

Rohitashv Gaur who is popular for his portrayal of Manmohan Tiwari in the comedy series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is a lucky man. He and his wife Rekha Gaur have two beautiful daughters -- Giti and Sanjiti - who are nothing short of angels in their lives. Speaking about them Rohitashv says, "Since the time my daughters came into my life, the world changed for me. I used to stay in a 180 sq ft small room and later when my elder daughter was born and I directly shifted to a 2BHK flat, I had no idea how to get the funds. Their presence in our lives, changed our destiny. That's the reason I think daughters are great and I always wanted to have a daughter. Silly it may sound, but I felt that if I had a boy then there would be an ego issue with me! But if daughters come, they will take care of us. Even now they are taking care of me. If I misplace something than they immediately find it out and remind me. I sometimes feel I have two Godesses around me."

Speaking about his dreams about them, he says, "My dream for them is to be kind and do everything they want to achieve in life. I want that there should not be presence of any negative people in their life. Tshould have a good sense of what is right and what is wrong. People take advantage of a girl’s innocence so I think that they need to build a sense to separate the good from bad. They should not be dependent on anyone and take their own life's decision."

At the end Rohitashv adds, "There is a saying in Hindi Ladki Paraya Dhan Hoti Hai that is true and at the same time it scares me with a feeling that one day they will leave me and will be going on their own. But that is how life it is, it’s a ritual. Life is beautiful with my daughters."

Let's play ball

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) actor Simran Kaur Mundi is the presenter for the NBA India games. The leggy lass used to play basketball at the national level, so there was no way she would miss the opportunity. "Watching it live is something I never dreamt of," she says.

