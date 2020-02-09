Telly Tattle: Jaskaran Singh and Kishwer Merchant reunite and Mahesh Bhatt launches another new face

Actor Jaskaran Singh reunites with Kishwer Merchant after a decade. The two were last seen together in Miley Jab Hum Tum. They have teamed up for a fitness-based show. She recalls that Singh has always been into fitness and is a trained boxer. He says the format of the game is right up his street. A die-hard Rocky fan, he believes in the never-say-never mantra. He also features in her team on the show.

Keen eye

Mahesh Bhatt handpicked child actor Jared Albert Savaille for his small-screen show, Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do. The six-year-old plays the key character of Yug. Says Bhatt, "I can smell a star from a mile. Jared is a rock star. Just watch him rap. The role fits him like a glove. His questions about his performance keep everybody on the set on their toes."

Bhatt has been a filmmaker for more than four decades and has powered his dramas with narratives that can jolt you with discomfort. Will we get to see the same magic with his TV show? Also, Bhatt has made a lot of stars in Bollywood, be it Bipasha Basu, Kangana Ranaut, John Abraham, Kumar Sanu or Arijit Singh, will Jared join the bandwagon?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates