Telly Tattle: Juhi Parmar, Shakti Anand team up for the first time; Rashami Desai to make web debut

Though they have been part of the television industry for over two decades, buddies Juhi Parmar and Shakti Anand are teaming up for the first time on Hamariwali Good News. They wonder why no producer cast them together. Ironically, on-screen their characters are at loggerheads.

Sucheeta Trivedi took time off from the shoot of India Wali Maa to visit her ancestral village, Vallabhipur, Gujarat. The actor and businessman husband Nigam Patel make an annual trip to experience rustic life. "It is near Bhavnagar and we always travel by road, which makes the trip more memorable," says Trivedi, who also seeks blessings from the village deity.

Buzz is Rashami Desai will be making her web debut alongside Tanuj Virwani. The Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4 actor is said to be part of a film, which will release on an OTT platform. Sources say that her character is at odds with those she has played on the tube. If her recent smoking hot Insta posts from a photoshoot are any indication, looks like Desai is all set to glam up.

If only it was possible for Arjun Bijlani to look anymore dashing, we would say that he is doing it now. Check out the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor’s recent Instagram posts and you'd know what we mean. Meanwhile, his Arjun has also gone through a hard time recently as his wife, Neha, tested positive for Covid-19. However, she has recovered now and is doing well.

