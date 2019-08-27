Telly tattle: Kareena Kapoor reveals her earlier crush; Anuradha Paudwal to croon for a tv show

television

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a crush on Rahul Roy while Anuradha Paudwal to lend her voice for a television show

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of Dance India Dance.

During the shoot of the television reality show, Dance India Dance, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she had a crush on Rahul Roy back in the day. "I watched Aashiqui eight times only for the hero. My first crush was Rahul Roy. Everyone was in love with him after that," she said. Kareena judges the dance reality show along with rapper Raftaar.

Crooning for TV

The team of Maa Vaishnodevi has zeroed in on its final cast and will soon take the project on floors. We hear, the makers have roped in veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal to render the title track of the mythology show.

Touching 500

The show Mere Sai — Shraddha Aur Saburi has completed 500 episodes. "It feels great that the show received so much love from the audience. This milestone feels big, but I can't believe it has been so long," says Abeer Soofi aka Sai.

Blood camp on the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Producer Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli's daughter Chayn Kohli organized a Blood donation camp on the sets of Edit II which includes the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, with advice from Dr. Vistasp Anita, Head of Hematology Department at Breach Candy Hospital, on August 25.

When asked Chayn, she said, "The importance of blood donation is known to all of us - it saves lives. A few weeks ago I visited my uncle in a reputed hospital in Mumbai and the importance and need for blood donation was reiterated in my mind. One donation tentatively saves three lives and hence I felt more people should take the initiative and come forward to donate blood. I was extremely happy to see the response where more than 100 people came forward to donate blood, but unfortunately, due to the time constraints, we could only get blood from 44 people. We all at Edit II Productions are extremely grateful and proud of our cast and crew for the way they came forward and turned this event into a success. Many people are not aware of the fact that blood donation also helps one understand their own health and well being as the tests done before donation help one become aware and detect abnormalities and it also increases blood circulation in a healthy way."

