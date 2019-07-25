Telly Tattle: Kumar Sanu's dark secret told

television

Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan

Kumar Sanu can't sleep alone. The veteran singer needs someone beside him. This was revealed by his contemporary, Udit Narayan on Superstar Singer. As guests on the reality show, Narayan said that when they used to travel for concerts, he would spend every night in Sanu's room! The crooner fears he will encounter an evil spirit if left alone at night.

Playing games

Paritosh Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani will host the new season of Lagao Boli. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's interactive live game show, which airs next month, has bidders participating from the comforts of their homes for cars to domestic appliances.

Besides this, Anita Hassanandani is all set to show her dance skills along with husband Rohit Reddy on season nine of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye. Sharing how she is preparing for the show, Anita said: "I am dancing after a long time, so I am right now working on myself and warming up my body. I'm trying to give my best in everything my choreographers are teaching me." The new season will have five former couples participating along with five couples who are still together.

Hitting a century

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are in a celebratory mode. Their production, Khatra Khatra Khatra, has crossed the 100-episode milestone. They shared their success with celebrity friends in a special telecast. Singh hopes her funny antics on the show make it reach the 1,000 episodes milestone soon.

Talking about Khatra Khatra Khatra, Haarsh had said, "Khatra Khatra Khatra is all about friendship. It is almost like having a picnic together. There is no stress over lines. It is less work and more fun. But yes, all of us have a hard time dealing with each other's pranks."

