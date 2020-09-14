Telly Tattle: Mohit and Himanshu Malhotra team up for an ad; Rajesh Kumar resumes work

Actor brothers Mohit and Himanshu Malhotra teamed up for an ad shoot for a fitness brand. This is the first time they are working together. "We are playing brothers on-screen too. We had a whale of a time during the shoot," say the duo. Mohit was last seen on Naagin 5. Himanshu, who is also a motivational speaker, featured on Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do.

Back at work

Rajesh Kumar has resumed shooting for Excuse Me Madam at Film City, Goregaon. Last month, the shoot of the upcoming show was stalled after the actor tested positive. Later, the show's producer, Sanjay Kohli, was also affected by the virus. Kumar was back on the set after being in quarantine for three weeks. The actor had taken to his Instagram account to reveal he had tested positive. He had wrote, "I would like to inform my beloved fans and well wishers that I have tested Asympomatic positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and under home quarantine. I am being taken care of very well. I thank you all for your prayers and and good wishes. See you soon in "Excuse Me Madam" on Star Bharat. Love you all. [sic]"

Shivpuri hospitalised

Himani Shivpuri has been admitted to the Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri after testing positive for COVID-19. The veteran actor had been shooting for Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at a studio in Naigaon. Last week, Shivpuri also shot for an ad.

